US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains expected above 101.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY manages to rebound from Tuesday’s low in sub-100.00 levels.
  • The immediate up barrier emerges at weekly peaks around 101.00.

DXY has managed to regain some poise and reclaim the key 100.00 mark on Wednesday after bottoming out near 99.80 in the previous session.

If sellers regain the upper hand, then the 55-day SMA at 98.85 should provide interim support ahead of the late-March lows near 98.30. This is considered the last defence for a test of the key 200-day SMA, today at 98.12.

On the upside, a move above weekly tops around 101.00 the figure should open the door to a potential move to YTD highs in the boundaries of the 103.00 mark.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.09
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 99.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.9
Daily SMA50 98.9
Daily SMA100 98.2
Daily SMA200 98.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.8
Previous Daily Low 99.76
Previous Weekly High 100.86
Previous Weekly Low 98.31
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

