US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra downside exposes 96.30

DXY’s decline picks up pace and breaches the 97.00 support.

On the downside, the next stop appears in the 96.30 region.

DXY is prolonging the retracement to the sub-97.00 area at the beginning of the week, challenging at the same time new multi-day lows.

If the selling bias picks up pace, the mid-June lows in the 96.30 region should emerge as the next interim support ahead of the Fibo level at 96.03.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 98.31, the outlook on the dollar is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart