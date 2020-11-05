US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra decline targets the 92.50 area

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY losses the 93.00 support amidst renewed and strong selling pressure.
  • The October’s low in the mid-92.00s emerges as the next support of note.

DXY intensifies the downside and flirts with the key 6-month support line in the 92.90/80 region on Thursday.

Increasing market optimism on a Biden win is bolstering the sentiment in the risk complex and puts the greenback under extra pressure. That said, a deeper pullback in DXY could re-test the October lows in the 92.50 area in the short-term horizon.

As long as the index trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.53, the negative view is forecasted to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.93
Today Daily Change 70
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 93.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.37
Daily SMA50 93.37
Daily SMA100 94.19
Daily SMA200 96.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.31
Previous Daily Low 93.25
Previous Weekly High 94.1
Previous Weekly Low 92.79
Previous Monthly High 94.1
Previous Monthly Low 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 95.13

 

 

