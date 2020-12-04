US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra decline seen testing 90.00

DXY remains depressed near recent lows in the mid-90.00s.

Further selling impulse could see the 90.00 level re-visited.

The offered stance in the dollar remains well and sound for yet another session, leaving DXY exposed to further declines in the short-term.

That said, extra downside remains a solid chance, with the immediate target at the psychological support at the 90.00 mark. If cleared, the April 2018 lows near 89.20 comes up next.

In the meantime, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 95.83, the negative view is forecast to prevail. The downside pressure, however, could mitigate somewhat on a breakout of the 9-month (resistance) line around 91.60.

DXY daily chart