US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extends the upside above the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY adds to Monday’s gains and approaches 98.00.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the 2020 peak near 98.20.

DXY has fully faded Friday’s sharp pullback and is now re-focuing its attention to the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.

Following the breakout of the 200-day SMA around 97.70, the index is now testing the 97.90 region, where coincide the 100-day SMA and a a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop.

While above the 200-day SMA, the dollar is expected to attempt another move to the YTD tops around 98.20.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.93
Today Daily Change 17
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 97.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.56
Daily SMA50 97.48
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.89
Previous Daily Low 97.44
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

