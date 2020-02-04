US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extends the upside above the 200-day SMA

DXY adds to Monday’s gains and approaches 98.00.

Immediately to the upside emerges the 2020 peak near 98.20.

DXY has fully faded Friday’s sharp pullback and is now re-focuing its attention to the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.

Following the breakout of the 200-day SMA around 97.70, the index is now testing the 97.90 region, where coincide the 100-day SMA and a a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop.

While above the 200-day SMA, the dollar is expected to attempt another move to the YTD tops around 98.20.

DXY daily chart