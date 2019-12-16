US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY vulnerable to the downside near five-month lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is starting the week on the back foot trading under the 200 DMA. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 97.00 handle.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) remains fragile while below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as the market is under pressure near five-month lows. 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
 
DXY remains under selling pressure below the 97.25 resistance and the main SMAs. The market is challenging the 97.00 support. However, there is little chance bulls will be motivated to actively commit here as the overall context is turning increasingly bearish. Further down lie the 96.70, 97.50 and 97.25 price levels. On the flip side, resistances are seen near the 97.25, 97.55 and 97.85 levels.
  

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.98
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 97.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.82
Daily SMA50 97.93
Daily SMA100 98.15
Daily SMA200 97.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.29
Previous Daily Low 96.72
Previous Weekly High 97.72
Previous Weekly Low 96.72
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU’s manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.

GBP/USD News

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures