US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY trading near two-month highs, challenging 98.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • An inverse head-and-shoulders pattern is sending the DXY near two-month highs.
  • Targets on the way up can be located near the 98.20 and 98.50 levels.

DXY daily chart

The US dollar index (DXY) is challenging the 98.00 figure and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) while advancing in a bullish channel. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs) and an ascending trendline, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The greenback is breaking out from an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern which is keeping the spot above the 97.85 resistance now turned support. As the market stays above 97.85, the bulls are most likely to reach 98.20 and potentially 98.50 on the way up if they gather enough steam. Support is seen at 97.85 and 97.50 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.97
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 97.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.22
Daily SMA50 97.5
Daily SMA100 97.89
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.95
Previous Daily Low 97.67
Previous Weekly High 97.95
Previous Weekly Low 97.39
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000

EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000

The shared currency remains under pressure amid dismal local data and persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.1009.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red

GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red

The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.

Read more

WTI bounces from 3-month lows near $52.00

WTI bounces from 3-month lows near $52.00

There is no respite for the barrel of WTI on Monday, as prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil tumbled to the $52.00 region in early trade, area last visited in early October 2019.

Oil News

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures