US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY struggles below the 97.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is rolling into Asia below the 96.70 resistance.
  • A break below 96.50 could lead to further losses towards the 96.25 and 96.00 levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The greenback stays under selling pressure below its main daily simple moving average (SMAs). DXY is having a slow start of the year, searching for a clear direction. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The market is consolidating losses below the 96.70 level and the main SMAs. Bears want a break below 96.50 to reach 96.25 and 96.00 levels. On the flip side, a daily close above the 97.20 would likely question the bearish case in the medium term. 
       

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.68
Today Daily Change -0.20
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 96.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.23
Daily SMA50 97.65
Daily SMA100 98.04
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.1
Previous Daily Low 96.71
Previous Weekly High 97.1
Previous Weekly Low 96.35
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD rejected by sellers around 1.1200

The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, but its bullish potential is limited, unable to recapture the 1.1200 level. Middle-East tensions keep weighing on investors' mood.

 

Aussie the weakest heading into Asia

The AUD/USD pair is down for a third consecutive day, approaching the 0.6900 level and at risk of extending its decline, despite the better performance of high-yielding assets.

First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang

As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data. 

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.

USD/JPY recovers above 108.30 as risk flows return

The USD/JPY pair rose above the 108 handle during the early trading hours of the American session and continued to push higher as the improving market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.

