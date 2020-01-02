US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY starting 2020 with a bounce near 96.80 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is recovering slightly from the December 2019 lows. 
  • The bounce could reach the 97.00/97.20 price zone. 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is starting 2020, trading just below the 97.00 handle in the middle of the 2019 range. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The greenback had a bounce from the December 2019 lows on the first trading day of 2020, while the market is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). If the buyers are not able to reclaim the 98.00 handle, 2020 could be a down year for DXY. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The market is trading below the main SMAs. However, DXY is having a bounce and buyers could try to reach the 97.00 and 97.20 level near the 50/100 SMAs. Further up lie the 97.60 level. 
     

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.82
Today Daily Change 0.34
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 96.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.3
Daily SMA50 97.69
Daily SMA100 98.06
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.48
Previous Daily Low 96.48
Previous Weekly High 97.82
Previous Weekly Low 96.92
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.48

 

 

