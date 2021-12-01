US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY snaps four-day declines but bears stay hopeful

- DXY extends rebound from eight-day low to refresh intraday top.
- Sustained trading below 10-DMA, bear cross on MACD favor sellers.
- Weekly resistance line, 96.65 level add to the upside filters.
US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild gains at 96.00 as greenback bears take a breather during early Wednesday. That said, the DXY dropped during the last four days to refresh a one-week low before bouncing off 95.55.
The recovery moves, however, remain below the short-term resistances and the MACD signals also keep buyers away.
Hence, DXY sellers can aim for a fresh weekly low around 95.55 before an ascending support line from October 29, near 95.12, challenges the quote’s further weakness.
Should the greenback gauge drop below 95.12, the 95.00 threshold and October’s high of 94.56 will entertain the DXY bears before directing them to a three-month-old support line, close to 94.10 at the latest.
Meanwhile, 10-DMA and one-week-long resistance line, respectively around 96.22 and 96.56, restrict short-term rebound of the US Dollar Index ahead of a short-term horizontal line near 96.65.
During the quote’s run-up beyond the 96.65 hurdle, the latest multi-month high near 96.95 and the 97.00 round figure will lure the DXY bull.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|95.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.45
|Daily SMA50
|94.52
|Daily SMA100
|93.61
|Daily SMA200
|92.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.64
|Previous Daily Low
|95.55
|Previous Weekly High
|96.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.99
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
