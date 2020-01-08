US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY reversing up, trades near 97.30 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is ending the New York’s session on its high tick near the 97.30 level.
  • On the way up, resistance is seen at the 97.55 level. 
 

The greenback is attempting to bottom out as it is trading below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). This Wednesday, DXY broke above the 97.00 handle still trading in a bear channel. 
 

DXY moved beyond the 97.20 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. As the bulls are seizing control, the market could continue to appreciate towards the 97.55 and 97.85 resistances. However, DXY could remain vulnerable to pullbacks to 97.20 and the 97.00 handle.        
 

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.3
Today Daily Change 0.35
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 96.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.15
Daily SMA50 97.62
Daily SMA100 98.01
Daily SMA200 97.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.09
Previous Daily Low 96.62
Previous Weekly High 97.1
Previous Weekly Low 96.35
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

