- DXY is ending the New York’s session on its high tick near the 97.30 level.
- On the way up, resistance is seen at the 97.55 level.
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
Additional key level
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|96.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.15
|Daily SMA50
|97.62
|Daily SMA100
|98.01
|Daily SMA200
|97.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.09
|Previous Daily Low
|96.62
|Previous Weekly High
|97.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.35
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.62
