- DXY snaps two-day uptrend around 20-year high, stays inside bearish chart pattern.
- Failures to refresh multi-day peak, sluggish RSI keep sellers hopeful.
- 100-SMA adds to the downside filters, further advances are likely beyond 104.30.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to extend the previous two-day upside momentum, on the back foot at around 103.95 during Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the greenback gauge stays around the two-decade high marked earlier in the week but prints the daily loss for the first time in three days.
The DXY’s latest grind also highlights a 12-day-old rising wedge bearish formation around the multi-day top. Also highlighting the importance of the chart pattern is the sluggish RSI.
However, a clear downside break of 102.90 becomes necessary to confirm the theoretical fall towards 101.30.
During the fall, the 100-SMA and monthly low, respectively near 102.65 and 102.35 will act as intermediate halts.
Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below the stated wedge’s resistance line, around 104.30 by the press time.
Following that, a gradual run-up towards September 2002 peak near 109.80 can’t be ruled out.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|104.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.35
|Daily SMA50
|100.27
|Daily SMA100
|98.15
|Daily SMA200
|96.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.11
|Previous Daily Low
|103.38
|Previous Weekly High
|104.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.34
|Previous Monthly High
|103.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|98.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6950, Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations eyed
AUD/USD traders take a breather around 0.6940, following a whippy move of near 120 pips surrounding the US inflation release, as markets wait for fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
EUR/USD bulls stick with it but under pressure in the bear's lair
EUR/USD bears sinking in their teeth at daily support. Euro is flat on the day so far in an environment of positive stocks in APAC despite the sea of red into the close on Wall Street. US dollar remains on firm grounds with eyes on US inflation.
Gold freezes around $1,850 on strong US CPI, DXY stable above 104.00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) has frozen at around $1,852.00 after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April. The precious metal is oscillating in a minor range of $1,846.44-1,858.30.
Avalanche’s AVAX find its floor before rallying back to $70
AVAX price is currently down nearly 41% for the week, which may be a blessing in disguise. Instead of traders suffering months upon months of a slow bleed, major pain has been inflicted quickly and is hopefully almost over.
US CPI Stays Hot in April: Treasury yield curve flattens, equities and dollar fall Premium
Americans found little relief in April from price hikes that have roiled markets for months and threaten the engine of the US economy as consumers’ disposable income is eroded by inflation.