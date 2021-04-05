US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY remains pressured inside immediate falling channel

- US dollar index stays depressed for the second consecutive day.
- 50-SMA, channel’s support can test the sellers, 93.13-15 becomes the hurdle to the north.
US dollar index (DXY) drops to 92.95, down 0.07% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the greenback gauge remains depressed inside a three-day-old bearish chart formation.
Although downbeat MACD signals back the DXY’s further declines, 50-SMA and the stated channel’s support line, respectively around 92.90 and 92.75, will challenge the further downside.
In a case where the US dollar bears dominate past-92.75, 92.60 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall targeting the 92.00 threshold.
Alternatively, a confluence of the previous support line from march 18 and the upper line of the channel, near 93.13-15 becomes the key resistance to watch during the quote’s recovery moves.
If at all the index rises past-93.15, it also confirms a bullish flag formation and can refresh the multi-day peak above the recent 93.46 level while eyeing the late 2020 levels above 94.00.
Overall, the US dollar index stays short-term weak but the uptrend hasn’t faded yet.
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|93.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.28
|Daily SMA50
|91.34
|Daily SMA100
|91.05
|Daily SMA200
|92.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.08
|Previous Daily Low
|92.83
|Previous Weekly High
|93.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.72
|Previous Monthly High
|93.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.36
