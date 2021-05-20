US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY remains on the defensive below 50-SMA

- DXY struggles to extend recovery moves, recently off intraday low.
- Break of one-week-old horizontal area, bullish MACD favor buyers.
- Descending trend line from May 05 adds to the upside filters.
US dollar index (DXY) edges higher while defending 90.00 level during early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge justifies the previous day’s break of horizontal resistance, now support, but battles 50-SMA amid bullish MACD.
Given the quote’s sustained recovery, greenback buyers back attack the short-term SMA level of 90.27 but the DXY bulls are less likely to be teased until the index stays below a two-week-old falling trend line near 90.50.
Even if the quote manages to cross 90.50, the previous week’s top near 90.92 and the monthly high around 91.45 could test the quote’s further upside.
Alternatively, a downside break of 90.00 will redirect the US dollar index towards the recently flashed bottoms near 89.70.
However, any further weakness past 89.70 won’t hesitate in challenging the yearly low near 89.20.
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|90.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.68
|Daily SMA50
|91.54
|Daily SMA100
|91.07
|Daily SMA200
|91.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.29
|Previous Daily Low
|89.69
|Previous Weekly High
|90.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.98
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.03
