US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY recovers, trading back near 97.85 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY pared almost all the losses which happened last Friday.
  • Targets on the way up remain near 98.20 and 98.50 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is recovering from last Friday’s drop. The market is trading back above the  200-day simple moving average (SMA) while challenging the 100 SMA. DXY is also holding above the 38.2% retracement from the Fibonacci arc. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is recovering sharply after the recent drop. The bulls are challenging the 97.85 resistance while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As the market is still trading off the inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, the bulls are still looking to break above the 98.20 level to reach the 98.50 resistance. Support is seen at 97.50 and 97.20 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.88
Today Daily Change 0.50
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 97.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.51
Daily SMA50 97.49
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.97
Previous Daily Low 97.38
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.36

 

 

