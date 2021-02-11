US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY keeps bounce off two-week low despite recent inactivity.
  • 200-bar SMA, monthly support line and receding strength of bearish MACD favor greenback buyers.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside support.

US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.

The corrective pullback takes support from a one-month-old support line and 200-bar SMA as MACD fades the bearish signs.

As a result, the DXY recovery seems to last, at least for now, which in turn highlights a downward sloping resistance line from February 05, at 90.57 now.

Should the greenback buyers manage to cross the immediate hurdle, an area including multiple levels marked since January 18, around 91.00, become the key to the further upside towards the monthly top of 91.59.

Meanwhile, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s upside from early January to February 05 joins 200-bar SMA around 90.40 to test short-term sellers.

Also acting as strong support is the ascending trend line from January 13 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively near 90.27 and 90.12.

DXY four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.46
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 90.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.64
Daily SMA50 90.42
Daily SMA100 91.74
Daily SMA200 93.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.53
Previous Daily Low 90.25
Previous Weekly High 91.6
Previous Weekly Low 90.5
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 90
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

