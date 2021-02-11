US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00

- DXY keeps bounce off two-week low despite recent inactivity.
- 200-bar SMA, monthly support line and receding strength of bearish MACD favor greenback buyers.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside support.
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.
The corrective pullback takes support from a one-month-old support line and 200-bar SMA as MACD fades the bearish signs.
As a result, the DXY recovery seems to last, at least for now, which in turn highlights a downward sloping resistance line from February 05, at 90.57 now.
Should the greenback buyers manage to cross the immediate hurdle, an area including multiple levels marked since January 18, around 91.00, become the key to the further upside towards the monthly top of 91.59.
Meanwhile, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s upside from early January to February 05 joins 200-bar SMA around 90.40 to test short-term sellers.
Also acting as strong support is the ascending trend line from January 13 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively near 90.27 and 90.12.
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|90.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.64
|Daily SMA50
|90.42
|Daily SMA100
|91.74
|Daily SMA200
|93.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.53
|Previous Daily Low
|90.25
|Previous Weekly High
|91.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.5
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores Australian Treasury Secretary's upbeat comments on economy, stays under pressure
AUD/USD trades in the red, having faced rejection at 0.7756 on Wednesday. Australia's Treasury Secretary says the economic recovery has been faster-than-expected. Likely keeping the AUD under pressure are signs of unbalanced economic recovery in China.
Gold snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session
Gold refreshed intraday low while extending the previous day’s pullback from $1,855. The yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.