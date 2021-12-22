US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY prints three-day downtrend towards 96.30

- DXY remains pressured around intraday low, consolidates Friday’s heavy gains.
- Bearish MACD favors further downside targeting 21-DMA.
- Ascending support line from late October becomes the key for sellers.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays depressed around an intraday low of 96.41, down for the third consecutive day during early Wednesday.
In doing so, the greenback gauge extends the week’s start U-turn from a one-month-old resistance line amid bearish MACD signals, suggesting further weakness towards the immediate support.
That said, the 21-DMA level of 96.30 restricts the quote’s nearby declines ahead of a two-month-long support line near 96.10.
Also acting as a downside filter is an upward sloping trend line from November 16, around 95.80 by the press time.
Should the quote remains below 95.80, it becomes vulnerable to revisit the early November tops near 94.60.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the stated resistance line, near 96.65 at the latest, before challenging the monthly high of 96.91.
Even if the DXY bulls manage to cross the 96.91 hurdle, they need to portray a successful run-up beyond the 97.00 threshold to convince markets.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|96.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.29
|Daily SMA50
|95.22
|Daily SMA100
|94.17
|Daily SMA200
|92.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.64
|Previous Daily Low
|96.34
|Previous Weekly High
|96.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.85
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
