US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY prints falling wedge bullish pattern

- DXY remains pressured after two-week downtrend, flirts with resistance line of bullish chart pattern.
- Sluggish momentum challenges the up-moves but 200-SMA, monthly horizontal support keep buyers hopeful.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extends Friday’s weakness, also the two-week south-run, while taking the bids around 93.61 during Monday’s Asian session.
The greenback gauge dropped to the three-week low on Thursday before bouncing off one-month-old horizontal support. Also challenging the DXY weakness is the 200-SMA and sluggish Momentum line ever since the quote reversed from the yearly top during mid-October.
It’s worth observing that the US Dollar Index portrays a short-term falling wedge bullish chart pattern, on the four-hour play.
Hence, confirmation of the stated wedge, with an upside break of 93.70 will theoretically hint at a fresh north-run towards the monthly high, also the yearly peak surrounding 94.55. During the run-up, the 94.00 threshold may offer an intermediate halt.
Alternatively, 200-SMA and the stated monthly support restrict short-term DXY declines around 93.55-50.
Following that, the wedge’s support line, close to 93.40, acts as an extra filter to the south before dragging the quote towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, at 92.94 by the press time.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|93.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.99
|Daily SMA50
|93.3
|Daily SMA100
|92.69
|Daily SMA200
|91.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.79
|Previous Daily Low
|93.54
|Previous Weekly High
|94.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.5
|Previous Monthly High
|94.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94
