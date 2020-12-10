US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY prints bearish flag on 4H

- US dollar index fades breakout of 13-day-old falling trend line.
- Normal RSI conditions, bearish chart pattern pushes bears toward waiting for 90.75 breakdown.
US dollar index (DXY) snaps four-day uptrend while easing to 91.00, down 0.03% intraday, ahead of Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the greenback gauge, versus the major currencies, defies the upside break of a short-term resistance line, now support, while also challenging recovery moves from April 2018 low marked last Friday.
The DXY also prints a bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play amid normal RSI conditions, which in turn suggests sellers’ are eager to take entries.
Though, a clear downside break of the flag’s support line, at 90.75, will be needed to eye the year 2018 low of 88.25. Though, the 90.00 psychological magnet can play a major role to probe the bears.
Meanwhile, 91.25 and the stated flag’s resistance near 91.45 can challenge the DXY bulls ahead of directing them to the horizontal line comprising December 02 high and November 30 low near 91.50.
In a case where the greenback buyers manage to keep the reins past-91.50, a run-up towards 92.00 can’t be ruled out.
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|91.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.84
|Daily SMA50
|92.72
|Daily SMA100
|93.01
|Daily SMA200
|95.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.2
|Previous Daily Low
|90.69
|Previous Weekly High
|92.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.48
|Previous Monthly High
|94.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
