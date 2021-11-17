US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY pokes 50% Fibo. hurdle amid overbought RSI

- DXY bulls pause after two-day uptrend around 16-month high.
- Overbought RSI conditions, key Fibonacci retracement level hints at a pullback.
- 200-week SMA becomes the key support, further advances may eye August 2018 peak.
US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher around 95.90 during early Wednesday, after refreshing the highest levels since July 2020 the previous day.
The greenback gauge’s latest halt at the multi-day top could be linked to the overbought RSI conditions and the buyers’ battle with the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of a broad downtrend from early 2017 to February 2018.
It should be noted, however, that the pullback moves may remain less important until declining back below the 200-week SMA level of 94.85.
Also acting as downside filters are the tops marked during September 2020 and October 2021, respectively around 94.75 and 94.55.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 96.00 Fibo. hurdle will direct the DXY bulls towards the August 2018 high near the 97.00 threshold before aiming for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 97.85.
To sum up, DXY remains in the uptrend but a short-term pullback can’t be ruled out.
DXY: Weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|95.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.25
|Daily SMA50
|93.84
|Daily SMA100
|93.23
|Daily SMA200
|92.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.98
|Previous Daily Low
|95.4
|Previous Weekly High
|95.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.88
|Previous Monthly High
|94.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
