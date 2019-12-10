US Dollar Index price analysis: DXY on the back foot, disappoints bulls below the 200 DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is weakening below the 97.55 resistance level. 
  • Support is seen at the 97.35 and 97.15 levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a weak bull trend as the index is under pressure just below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is under bearish pressure below the 97.55 level and the main SMAs. Bears are eyeing the 98.35 swing low. If the market surpasses this support the market could continue to decline towards the 97.15 and 96.90 price levels. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is on the back foot below the main SMAs as the bears remain in control. Resistances are seen at the 97.55 and 97.85 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.45
Today Daily Change -0.20
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 97.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.01
Daily SMA50 98.07
Daily SMA100 98.17
Daily SMA200 97.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.72
Previous Daily Low 97.56
Previous Weekly High 98.38
Previous Weekly Low 97.36
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.89

 

 

