US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY off 2020 highs, under pressure near 99.20 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is starting the week on the back foot resuming the drop of last Friday.
  • The level to beat for sellers id the 99.20 support. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is pulling back down below the 2019 high at 99.67 level. DXY is on the back foot after a long bullish run. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The market is pressured near last week’s lows and the 50 SMA. Bears are looking for a break below the 99.20 support and a potential extension to the 99.00 and 98.80 levels. Bullish attempts can find resistance near 99.65 and 100.00 figure.
 
  

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.32
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 99.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.63
Daily SMA50 97.83
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.89
Previous Daily Low 99.23
Previous Weekly High 99.91
Previous Weekly Low 99.04
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

