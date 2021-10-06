US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY keeps bounce off key support near 94.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY remains firmer, extends the previous day’s recovery moves.
  • Sustained U-turn from 50-SMA, late August tops and a three-week-old support line favor bulls.
  • Weekly horizontal line guards immediate upside before the yearly top.

US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls keep reins, picking up bids to 94.02 during early Wednesday.

In doing so, the greenback gauge justifies the previous day’s rebound from the key support zone comprising August month’s top and an ascending support line from mid-September, not to forget 50-SMA.

Given the firmer RSI backing the latest recovery moves from an important support area, DXY is likely to rise further towards a one-week-old resistance line near 94.15 ahead of challenging the yearly peak, marked the last month, around 94.50.

During the quote’s upside past 94.50, the September 2020 peak of 94.74 will be crucial to watch.

Meanwhile, pullback moves will be initially challenged by a convergence of 50-SMA and the short-term support line close to 93.80.

Also acting as a short-term important support is the 93.68-73 zone comprising the latest low and August month’s high.

In a case where the US Dollar Index drops below 93.68, the 93.50 and the late September’s low near the 93.00 threshold will be in focus.

DXY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 94.02
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 93.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.29
Daily SMA50 92.91
Daily SMA100 92.17
Daily SMA200 91.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.07
Previous Daily Low 93.8
Previous Weekly High 94.51
Previous Weekly Low 93.21
Previous Monthly High 94.51
Previous Monthly Low 91.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

