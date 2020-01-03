US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY in murky waters after disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY recovery is losing strength after disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI.
  • A break below 96.70 could lead to further losses towards the 96.50 and 96.25 levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The greenback remains under pressure below the main daily simple moving average (SMAs). DXY had a bounce on Thursday, but Friday’s US Data is undermining the potential recovery. ISM Manufacturing PMI drops to 47.2 in December vs. 49 expected.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The US dollar is rejecting the 97.00 handle just below the 50/100 SMAs, slowing down the recovery. The current pullback can be seen as a bear flag in a bear trend, giving the sellers the advantage in the medium term. A break below 96.70 could lead to further losses towards the 96.50 and 96.25 levels. On the flip side, if the buyers generate enough momentum and can have a daily close above 97.20, the market could have a deeper retracement up and trade towards 97.55.
      

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.85
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 96.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.27
Daily SMA50 97.67
Daily SMA100 98.05
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.87
Previous Daily Low 96.42
Previous Weekly High 97.82
Previous Weekly Low 96.92
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

