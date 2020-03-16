US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY holds on above 98.00 figure despite 100bps Fed’s cut

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY trades near the March’s highs despite the exceptional Fed’s intervention of cutting rates by 100bps. 
  • Key resistance is seen at the 98.75 level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
Two weeks ago DXY (US dollar index) suffered a dramatic decline which was then followed last week by the best weekly advance since October 2008. Volatility remains extremely high amidst stock market turmoil. DXY remains supported despite the 100bps cut from the Fed. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is consolidating gains near the 200 SMA after last week’s rally. The bulls remain in control and a break above the 98.75 level could potentially send DXY to the 99.75/100.00 resistance zone in the coming sessions. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.13
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 98.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.01
Daily SMA50 97.93
Daily SMA100 97.79
Daily SMA200 97.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.81
Previous Daily Low 97.33
Previous Weekly High 98.81
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

