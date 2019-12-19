US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY holding its ground as bulls eye the 97.55 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is showing signs of bullish interest while off the December lows, but it is still below the 200 DMA. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 97.55 resistance.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading off the December lows, however still trading under the critical 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The market is consolidating the modest advance from the December lows. Bulls are looking for a clear break above the 97.55 resistance to open the way for a potential run to the 97.85 level. On the flip side, support can be located at 97.25 and the 97.00 handle. 
     

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.39
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 97.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.72
Daily SMA50 97.82
Daily SMA100 98.12
Daily SMA200 97.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.48
Previous Daily Low 97.19
Previous Weekly High 97.72
Previous Weekly Low 96.72
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.83

 

 

