US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY eyes further losses towards 50-DMA

- DXY remains on the back foot around intraday low, down for the fourth consecutive day.
- Clear downside break of 13-day-old support line keeps sellers hopeful.
- Bulls need to cross 10-week-long horizontal area to regain the controls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds lower ground near 96.25, prints a four-day downtrend during early Wednesday.
In doing so, the greenback gauge justifies the previous day’s downside break of a short-term support line, as well as steady RSI.
As a result, the US Dollar Index signals further downside towards the 50-SMA level of 96.08. However, the quote’s further weakness will be challenged by the 96.00 threshold.
Should the DXY bears manage to conquer the 96.00 round figure, multiple lows marked since November 18 will challenge additional downside around 95.60-50.
Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance line from January 14 will challenge the pair’s immediate recovery moves near 96.75.
Following that, a horizontal area from November 24 and January 28 low, respectively around 96.95 and 97.05, will be crucial to watch for the US Dollar Index bulls.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|96.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.92
|Daily SMA50
|96.09
|Daily SMA100
|95.14
|Daily SMA200
|93.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.72
|Previous Daily Low
|96.23
|Previous Weekly High
|97.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.67
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
