US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY extends support line break to refresh two-month low

- DXY stays on the back foot near multi-day low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 100-day SMA also back the bears.
- Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters.
US dollar index (DXY) drops to a fresh low since March 03 while taking offers around 90.75, down 0.09% intraday, during early Monday.
While dropping back below the 100-day SMA, the greenback gauge broke an upward sloping trend line from January 06 on Friday.
With the bearish MACD also backing the extension of losses, DXY is up for breaking the previous month’s low near 90.60.
Though, any further weakness will have 90.30 and the 90.00 threshold as extra supports to watch before targeting February low near 89.65.
On the contrary, a corrective pullback beyond the previous support line, around 90.90, need not only break the 100-day SMA level of 91.02 but should also cross a descending resistance line from March 31, around 91.25 by the press time, to recall the greenback bulls.
If the DXY prices remain firm above 91.25, February’s top near 91.60 should return to the charts.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|90.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.06
|Daily SMA50
|91.64
|Daily SMA100
|91.03
|Daily SMA200
|92.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.3
|Previous Daily Low
|90.81
|Previous Weekly High
|91.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.81
|Previous Monthly High
|93.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
