US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY erases 2019 gains in three weeks, trades near 95.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY selloff erased more than one year of trading in a matter of three weeks.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 94.60 support.
 

DXY weekly chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) erased more than one year of gains in a matter of three weeks as falling equities and US bond-yields are weighing heavily on the US dollar. The Coronavirus is sending a wave of panic across the world and financial markets.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The greenback is trading off the 2019 low at 95.03 while trading well below the main simple moving averages (SMAs). There are no signs of respite as bears remain in control. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY bear trend remains intact below the main SMAs as the Index is printing fresh 2020 lows. Bears would be looking for a break below the 94.60 level to extend losses towards the 94.00 and 93.00 figures in the medium term.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 95.03
Today Daily Change -1.00
Today Daily Change % -1.04
Today daily open 96.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.55
Daily SMA50 97.91
Daily SMA100 97.83
Daily SMA200 97.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.67
Previous Daily Low 95.71
Previous Weekly High 98.03
Previous Weekly Low 95.71
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 94.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.52

 

 

