- DXY selloff erased more than one year of trading in a matter of three weeks.
- The level to beat for bears is the 94.60 support.
DXY weekly chart
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.03
|Today Daily Change
|-1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|96.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.55
|Daily SMA50
|97.91
|Daily SMA100
|97.83
|Daily SMA200
|97.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.67
|Previous Daily Low
|95.71
|Previous Weekly High
|98.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.71
|Previous Monthly High
|99.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading above 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading above 1.14 near the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is extreme. and trading was temporarily halted in Wall Street.
GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a five-week high as investors flock into the safety of US debt, pushing yields and the dollar down. Coronavirus fears are growing.
Gold prices lack fresh impetus around $1670 amid broad risk-off
Despite the massive sell-off on Wall Street amid coronavirus and oil shock driven risk-aversion, Gold prices (XAU/USD) remain unperturbed and report marginal losses on the day, now trading around $1670 levels.
WTI: Bulls offered reprieve amid profit-taking after over 30% plunge
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trying hard to extend the recovery beyond the $ 34 mark but the slump in the US equities, Wall Street futures and Treasury yields continue to remain a drag on the prices.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.