US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY ends the week just below the 100.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) recoups some of the losses incurred in the first half of the week. 
  • Resistance is seen near the 100.00 level while support awaits at 99.60. 
 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is ending the week just below the 100.00 mark still trapped in the range of the last 5 weeks. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is rebounding from the monthly lows while challenging the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. To the upside, a break of the 100.00 psychological mark is needed for a potential run to the 100.30/50 resistance zone. To the downside, market participants will be looking for a sustained break below the 99.60 level for a possible retest of the 99.00 figure. 
  
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.78
Today Daily Change 0.37
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 99.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.79
Daily SMA50 99.95
Daily SMA100 98.92
Daily SMA200 98.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.52
Previous Daily Low 99.02
Previous Weekly High 100.56
Previous Weekly Low 99.56
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.11

 

 

