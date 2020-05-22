US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY ends the week just below the 100.00 mark

US Dollar Index (DXY) recoups some of the losses incurred in the first half of the week.

Resistance is seen near the 100.00 level while support awaits at 99.60.

DXY weekly chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is ending the week just below the 100.00 mark still trapped in the range of the last 5 weeks.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is rebounding from the monthly lows while challenging the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. To the upside, a break of the 100.00 psychological mark is needed for a potential run to the 100.30/50 resistance zone. To the downside, market participants will be looking for a sustained break below the 99.60 level for a possible retest of the 99.00 figure.

Additional key levels