US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY ends the week in the green, above 100.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) ends the week above the 100.00 mark. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 100.50 resistance. 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY is trading above the weekly SMAs suggesting an overall bullish bias. The greenback is about to end the week above the 100.00 mark. 
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is having a small dip below the 100.50 level while holding above the main SMAs. The bulls trend remains intact however bulls need to regain the 100.50 level to create a clear break above the 101.00 figure. Support can emerge near the 100.00 figure followed by the 99.60 level.  
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.28
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 100.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.76
Daily SMA50 99.25
Daily SMA100 98.42
Daily SMA200 98.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.69
Previous Daily Low 100.04
Previous Weekly High 100.3
Previous Weekly Low 98.83
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovery hits resistance at 1.0820

EUR/USD recovery hits resistance at 1.0820

The euro has staged a solid rebound on Friday, buoyed by a mild recovery of risk appetite. The EUR/USD has bounced up from 1.0727 lows to regain almost 100 pips on the day, reaching 1.0820 area before pulling back to levels right below 1.0800.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing.  UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.

Read more

WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data

WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data

Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. 

Oil News

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures