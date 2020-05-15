US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY ends Friday near 2-week highs

US Dollar Index (DXY) bull trend remains intact.

The level to beat for bulls is the 110.40 resistance.

DXY weekly chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) regained the 100.00 mark while trading above the main weekly SMAs on the weekly time-frame suggesting that the bull trend stays intact.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is ending the week near the 110.40 resistance while above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The buyers remain in full control with DXY making higher highs and lows in the two first weeks of May. Bulls are likely looking for an extension up towards the 101.00 figure and above. On the flip side, occasional pullbacks down might meet support near the 100.00 and 99.60 levels

Additional key levels