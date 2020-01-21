US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY easing from January highs, bullish potential remains, 97.85 target

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is trading withing an inverse head-and-shoulder pattern with potential bullish implications. 
  • Bullish targets can be seen near 97.85 and 98.20 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is easing from the January highs, a descending trendline originating from October 2019 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The greenback is also trading within a bullish channel with a wedged-shaped.
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is evolving above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) and a rising trendline, suggesting a bullish momentum. The market is also in an inverted head-and-shoulder structure therefore it should remain bullish while above the right shoulder and 97.20/10 support zone. If bulls show some conviction they can target 97.85 and 98.20 to the upside. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.44
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 97.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.18
Daily SMA50 97.55
Daily SMA100 97.93
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.73
Previous Daily Low 97.58
Previous Weekly High 97.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.09
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.84

 

 

