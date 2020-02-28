US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY crushes bulls’ hopes, trades in 3-week’s lows near 98.00 level

  • DXY is melting down from the 2020 tops.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 97.80 level.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is retracing back down below the 2019 high at 99.67 level. The risk-off mode in global markets and the all-time low in US bond-yields are weighing heavily on the US dollar. 
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The greenback is trading near its lowest in three weeks while trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. There is little hope for any respite in DXY selling as bears might be heading towards the 97.80 and 97.40 levels. The greenback is expected to meet resistance on any run to 98.20 or 98.50 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.01
Today Daily Change -0.41
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 98.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.84
Daily SMA50 97.96
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.14
Previous Daily Low 98.36
Previous Weekly High 99.91
Previous Weekly Low 99.04
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.7

 

 

