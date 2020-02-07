US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY continues climbing, bulls eye the 99.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is up for the fifth consecutive day, trading at its highest since October 2019.
  • Targets on the way up are seen near the 99.00 figure and 99.40 price level.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is spiking to the upside at fresh 2020 highs while trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
As the index is having a strong impulse to the upside, the buyers are likely to keep the pressure on and target the 99.00 figure on the way up. Further up lie the 99.40 resistance if the market gathers enough momentum. Retracements down could find support near the 98.50 and 98.20 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.69
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 98.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.71
Daily SMA50 97.48
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.57
Previous Daily Low 98.21
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces modestly from fresh 2020 low

EUR/USD bounces modestly from fresh 2020 low

The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.0947 a level that was last seen in October 2019, amid coronavirus concerns, generally encouraging US employment data. Modest recovery sees the pair holding below 1.1000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears

GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust after the NFP beat with 225K while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag and gold is recovering slightly in the last two days.

Gold News

Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected

Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected

Canada's Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January. USD/CAD lost its traction after the data and dropped to 1.3280 area. 

Read more

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures