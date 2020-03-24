US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY consolidates gains, trades near 102.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is consolidating gains after an above-average spike up.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 103.00 figure. 
  • The Fed launched the largest stimulus program in history to counter the coronavirus crisis, this Monday.
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY (US dollar index) is trading close to its highest point since January 2017 as USD is boosted by exceptional buying interest. As a matter of fact, the 2020 stock crash is one of the steepest and fastest declines ever experienced. As a result, the Federal Reserve of the United States announced this Monday that there would be no limit to how much it will support the US economy via Quantitative Easing (QE). All-in-all, this means more USD printing which should, theoretically, weaken the US dollar, however by introducing QE unlimited, the Fed is attracting investors which buy USD-denominated assets. This Tuesday, DXY may also react if a US government stimulus deal is sealed. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is entering its third day of consolidation after an exceptionally strong spike to the upside. The pullback down remains, for now, shallow and suggests potentially higher prices ahead.  
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The uptrend remains intact as DXY is trading above the main SMAs. Retracements are remaining shallow as DXY stays in high demand. Buyers are looking for a break beyond the 103.00 resistance which could introduce scope to the 104.00 and 105.00 figures in the coming sessions or weeks. The greenback is expected to find support near the 102.00, 101.50 and 100 levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.07
Today Daily Change -0.38
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 102.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.47
Daily SMA50 98.38
Daily SMA100 98
Daily SMA200 97.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.82
Previous Daily Low 101.65
Previous Weekly High 103
Previous Weekly Low 97.45
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 101.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 100.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 102.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

