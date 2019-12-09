US Dollar Index price analysis: DXY consolidates gains above 97.55 level

DXY is starting the week by consolidating last Friday’s spike up.

The level to beat for buyers is the 97.85 resistance.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is evolving in a weak bull trend as the market is trading near the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).

DXY four-hour chart

DXY remains in a range below the main SMAs. However, bulls are likely to take the lead on a break above the 97.85 resistance which can expose the 98.00/98.20 price zone. Further up lies the 98.50 level.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY traded in a small consolidative range this Monday, although trading above the 100/200 SMAs into the New York close. Support is seen at 97.35 and 97.55 price levels.

Additional key levels