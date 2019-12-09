US Dollar Index price analysis: DXY consolidates gains above 97.55 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is starting the week by consolidating last Friday’s spike up. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 97.85 resistance. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is evolving in a weak bull trend as the market is trading near the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY remains in a range below the main SMAs. However, bulls are likely to take the lead on a break above the 97.85 resistance which can expose the 98.00/98.20 price zone. Further up lies the 98.50 level. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY traded in a small consolidative range this Monday, although trading above the 100/200 SMAs into the New York close. Support is seen at 97.35 and 97.55 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.64
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 97.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.03
Daily SMA50 98.1
Daily SMA100 98.16
Daily SMA200 97.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.85
Previous Daily Low 97.36
Previous Weekly High 98.38
Previous Weekly Low 97.36
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output. 

EUR/USD News

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.

Read more

Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD

Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD

Gold prices were under pressure at the start of the week as the US dollar seeks correction of the latest slide following a very healthy headline accumulative number in US jobs creation which included strong revisions.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Bears losing their grip as market attempts to bottom

USD/JPY: Bears losing their grip as market attempts to bottom

USD/JPY is trading on the bid in the US session following a rise from 108.42 the low to a high of 108.66.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures