US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY clings to weekly gains, 3-year's tops, nearing 103.00 figure

  • DXY consolidates gains after an exceptional spike up.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 103.00 figure. 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY (US dollar index) is trading at its highest point since January 2017 as the greenback is benefitting from above-average buying interest as huge de-leveraging is leading to a run into the US dollar.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is consolidating the massive spike up while trading near weekly highs. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The uptrend stays intact as DXY is trading above the main SMAs. Buyers will be looking for a break above the 103.00 resistance which could introduce scope to the 104.00 and 105.00 figures in the coming days or weeks. Support can be seen near the 102.00, 101.50 and 100 levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.57
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 102.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.16
Daily SMA50 98.18
Daily SMA100 97.9
Daily SMA200 97.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.84
Previous Daily Low 100.7
Previous Weekly High 98.81
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.6

 

 

