US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY climbs to fresh 2020 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is up for the third consecutive day. 
  • Targets to the upside are seen near the 98.50 and 99.00 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is at fresh 2020 highs while trading above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
After the v-shaped recovery, DXY hit the 98.20 target on the way up. As the index is gaining strength, DXY is set to continue to appreciate towards the 98.50 level and the 99.00 figure. Support is seen at the 97.85 and 97.50 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.24
Today Daily Change 0.29
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 97.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.61
Daily SMA50 97.48
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.01
Previous Daily Low 97.79
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

