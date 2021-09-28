US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls seem to be tired near 93.50 resistance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY struggles to extend two-day uptrend near six-week-old horizontal hurdle.
  • Weekly resistance line, August high challenge buyers amid steady RSI.
  • A convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.

US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws inside a 20-pip trading range above 93.30, recently edging higher around 93.45 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback gauge dwindles after a two-day uptrend.

The reason could be linked to the steady RSI and a horizontal area established from August 18, near 93.50.

Also challenging the DXY bulls is a one-week-old rising trend line around 93.60, followed by August month’s high near 93.75.

In a case where the US Dollar Index rallies past 93.75, the November 2020 peak of 94.30 will be in focus.

Meanwhile, pullback moves will need to break a three-day-old support line near 93.30 to gain the market’s attention.

Following that, a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement of late August to early September fall and 200-SMA, near 92.85, will be crucial to watch.

DXY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 93.42
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 93.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.79
Daily SMA50 92.75
Daily SMA100 91.95
Daily SMA200 91.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.49
Previous Daily Low 93.21
Previous Weekly High 93.53
Previous Weekly Low 92.98
Previous Monthly High 93.73
Previous Monthly Low 91.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.82

 

 

EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved

EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved

EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes

GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.

GBP/USD News

Ripple to plunge to $0.70

Ripple to plunge to $0.70

XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.

Read more

Conference Board Consumer Confidence: Unhappy but still spending

Conference Board Consumer Confidence: Unhappy but still spending

Consumer Confidence expected to rise slightly to 114.5 in September. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February. Weak Consumer Confidence did not damage August Retail Sales or Durable Goods Orders.

Read more

