US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls lurk around 95.70

  • DXY struggles to extend pullback from 16-month high, sidelined of late.
  • 50-HMA, one-week-old support line restricts immediate downside.
  • Steady RSI hints at smooth sailing for the bulls.

US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 95.78 during early Thursday, following the pullback from a 16-month high to post the heaviest daily loss in over a week.

Although overbought RSI conditions dragged the greenback gauge from a multi-day high, a convergence of the 50-HMA and an ascending trend line from November 09 offers a tough nut to crack to the intraday bears. Also rejecting the bearish bias is the recently steady RSI line.

Should the DXY sellers ignore the aforementioned catalysts and break the 95.70 support convergence, a fall to Friday’s top surrounding 95.25 becomes imminent.

Following that November 11 swing low near 94.85 will be crucial to open gates for the US Dollar Index south run.

Meanwhile, recent highs near the 96.00 threshold precede the multi-day peak of 96.24 to limit the DXY’s short-term upside.

Should the quote manage to jump past 96.25, lows marked during late 2019 around 96.35 will be in focus.

DXY: Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 95.79
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 95.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 94.36
Daily SMA50 93.9
Daily SMA100 93.26
Daily SMA200 92.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.25
Previous Daily Low 95.73
Previous Weekly High 95.27
Previous Weekly Low 93.88
Previous Monthly High 94.56
Previous Monthly Low 93.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.64

 

 

