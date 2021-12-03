US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls keep reins above 96.00, US NFP in focus

- DXY prints three-day uptrend towards 10-DMA immediate resistance.
- Weekly falling trend line, 2021 peak also probes buyers before 61.8% FE level.
- 20-DMA, five-week-old support line adds to the downside filters.
- Sustained trading above key supports, firmer RSI favor buyers.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds onto the three-day recovery moves, up 0.06% around 96.18 during early Friday.
In doing so, the greenback gauge stays above the 20-DMA and an ascending support line from October 29 amid a firmer RSI line, not overbought, which in turn suggests the quote’s further advances.
However, the 10-DMA level of 96.30 precedes a weekly resistance line near $96.45, to restrict the immediate upside of the DXY.
Should the quote manage to cross the 96.45 hurdle on a daily closing basis, the latest run-up can challenge the yearly peak of 96.94 with eyes on the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November’s moves, around 97.55.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain less worrisome until staying beyond 20-DMA and the aforementioned support line, respectively around 95.75 and 95.30.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index becomes vulnerable to visit 94.60 level, surrounding early November’s top, on the break of 95.30 support line.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Jobs’ headline could be a make it or break it in tapering’s decision
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|96.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.65
|Daily SMA50
|94.63
|Daily SMA100
|93.68
|Daily SMA200
|92.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.18
|Previous Daily Low
|95.82
|Previous Weekly High
|96.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.99
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.61
