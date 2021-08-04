US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls firmly hold 92.00 mark

- DXY continues to consolidate near the 92.00 mark for the past four sessions.
- A sustained break of the ascending trendline confirms more downside.
- Momentum oscillator also favors the downside momentum.
US Dollar Index loses momentum in the early European session on Wednesday. As of writing, DXY is trading at 91.98, down 0.07% for the day.
DXY daily chart
On the daily chart, DXY has been consolidating near the 92.00 mark for the past four sessions. The ascending trendline from the lows of 89.66 acts as a defensive for the bulls.
A sustained break of the bullish sloping line would result in more downside movement. The first downside target in line is placed at the 91.75 horizontal support level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds in the overbought zone with a bearish cross over. Any downtick in the MACD would intensify the selling opportunity toward the low of June 25 at 91.52.
Bears would further be encouraged to test the 91.25 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, If it reverses the direction, then the first upside target is located at the 92.25 horizontal resistance level.
A move toward the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 92.48 will further strengthen the upside outlook.
Next, the market participant would like to aim for the July 27 high of 92.75.
DXY additional levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|92.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.49
|Daily SMA50
|91.65
|Daily SMA100
|91.52
|Daily SMA200
|91.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.16
|Previous Daily Low
|91.9
|Previous Weekly High
|92.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.78
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground but remains below 1.1900. The US dollar trades softer for the third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key NFP release. In the meantime, traders await the EU Retail Sales, US ADP and ISM Services PMI. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news eyed as well.
GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD
GBP/USD extends the upside momentum above 1.3900 amid a cautious mood. US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 amid mixed economic data and Fed officials’ views. Sterling remains underpinned ahead of the BOE’s ‘Super Thursday’. US ADP and ISM Services PMI awaited.
Gold awaits a range breakout but not so soon, NFP in focus
Gold price ended in the red for the third straight session on Tuesday, as traders preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release, which will provide fresh signals on the Fed’s next policy action.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.