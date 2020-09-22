US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls catch a breather around six-week top

- DXY retraces gains from 93.77, the highest since August 12.
- 50-day EMA probes the buyers despite bullish MACD.
- 21-day EMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate key support.
US dollar index (DXY) consolidates the previous day’s gains, the highest since late-August, while easing to 93.53 during early Tuesday. The greenback gauge probed August 12 top on Monday but failures to cross 50-day EMA seem to have triggered the latest pullback.
As a result, sellers are eyeing towards 93.17/16 support confluence including 21-day EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines.
Also acting as the downside filter for DXY traders is the monthly ascending trend line near 92.82, a break of which will direct sellers to the August 18 low of 92.12 ahead of highlighting the previous month’s bottom surrounding 91.75.
Alternatively, a daily closing past-50-day EMA level of 93.81 will have to stay steady beyond the 94.00 threshold to convince the buyers.
In doing so, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 94.77 and 95.50 will lure the FXY bulls.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|93.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.96
|Daily SMA50
|93.52
|Daily SMA100
|95.77
|Daily SMA200
|97.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.78
|Previous Daily Low
|92.75
|Previous Weekly High
|93.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.77
|Previous Monthly High
|94
|Previous Monthly Low
|92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.98
