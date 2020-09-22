US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls catch a breather around six-week top

DXY retraces gains from 93.77, the highest since August 12.

50-day EMA probes the buyers despite bullish MACD.

21-day EMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate key support.

US dollar index (DXY) consolidates the previous day’s gains, the highest since late-August, while easing to 93.53 during early Tuesday. The greenback gauge probed August 12 top on Monday but failures to cross 50-day EMA seem to have triggered the latest pullback.

As a result, sellers are eyeing towards 93.17/16 support confluence including 21-day EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines.

Also acting as the downside filter for DXY traders is the monthly ascending trend line near 92.82, a break of which will direct sellers to the August 18 low of 92.12 ahead of highlighting the previous month’s bottom surrounding 91.75.

Alternatively, a daily closing past-50-day EMA level of 93.81 will have to stay steady beyond the 94.00 threshold to convince the buyers.

In doing so, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 94.77 and 95.50 will lure the FXY bulls.

DXY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected