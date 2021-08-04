US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears tighten grips around 92.00

- DXY stays pressured for third consecutive day, refreshes intraday low.
- Lower high formation, bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful.
- Key EMAs challenge sellers, bulls remain unconvinced below June’s top.
US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshes intraday low near 92.00 threshold, down 0.05% on a day during early Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback gauge forms a lower-high bearish pattern while also portraying a three-day downtrend.
In addition to the bearish chart pattern, downbeat MACD conditions also direct DXY sellers to mark another battle with the 50-day EMA level of 91.92 in search of testing 91.65 support comprising 100-day EMA.
Following the downside break of 91.65, late June’s swing low near 91.50 becomes the key.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the immediate resistance line, near 92.15, could defy the bearish move and trigger a corrective pullback targeting June’s high surrounding 92.45.
It should be noted, however, that a clear run-up beyond 92.45 will push DXY towards 92.80 and the recent top, also the highest since April, near 93.20.
Overall, DXY remains in a bearish consolidation mode above strong EMA support levels.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|92.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.49
|Daily SMA50
|91.65
|Daily SMA100
|91.52
|Daily SMA200
|91.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.16
|Previous Daily Low
|91.9
|Previous Weekly High
|92.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.78
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
