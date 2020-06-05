US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears taking a breather, trading sub-97.00 level

- US Dollar Index (DXY) gets a small bounce on the Nonfarm Payrolls day.
- DXY remains limited by the 97.00 resistance.
DXY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|96.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.12
|Daily SMA50
|99.5
|Daily SMA100
|99.04
|Daily SMA200
|98.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.64
|Previous Daily Low
|96.57
|Previous Weekly High
|99.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.94
|Previous Monthly High
|100.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.47
