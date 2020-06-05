US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears taking a breather, trading sub-97.00 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) gets a small bounce on the Nonfarm Payrolls day. 
  • DXY remains limited by the 97.00 resistance.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is having a modest rebound on the Nonfarm Payrolls day. However, the greenback remains limited by the 97.00 resistance while maintaining a strong bearish bias in the medium-term. As the sellers remain in control, the index can extra losses below the 96.60 support en route towards the 95.90 and 95.43 levels. Resistance is seen near the 97.00, 97.50 and 97.80 price levels initially. 
   
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.92
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 96.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.12
Daily SMA50 99.5
Daily SMA100 99.04
Daily SMA200 98.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.64
Previous Daily Low 96.57
Previous Weekly High 99.98
Previous Weekly Low 97.94
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs

EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs

EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs

GBP/USD retreats from highs

GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats further to $1670, lowest in five weeks

XAU/USD retreats further to $1670, lowest in five weeks

Gold prices are falling sharply on Friday on the back of the US employment report that boosted equity markets and sent US yields to the upside. XAU/USD is losing more than $40 on Friday and recently bottomed at $1670/oz, the lowest intraday level since May 1.

Gold News

Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply

Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply

Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.

Read more

WTI rallies above $39 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting

WTI rallies above $39 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil prices built on Thursday's modest gains and rose sharply on Friday boosted by the upbeat market mood optimism surrounding Saturday's OPEC+ meeting. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures