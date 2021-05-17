US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears can ignore recent uptick towards 90.50

DXY picks up bids to refresh intraday high, consolidates Friday’s losses.

MACD teases bulls but multiple hurdles to the north keep bears hopeful.

US dollar index (DXY) stays firmer around 90.40, up 0.11% intraday, while consolidating Friday’s losses during early Monday.

Although MACD seems to return in favor of the bulls, 100-HMA and previous support line from May 11, respectively around 90.45 and 90.58, tests the short-term corrective pullback of the greenback gauge.

Also, 200-HMA and a two-week-old horizontal area, near 90.70 and 90.90 in that order, add to the upside filters while challenging the buyers.

On the contrary, Friday’s low near 90.30 can serve as a trigger to a fresh downside towards the multi-day low near the 90.00 threshold.

However, any further weakness past-90.00 will not hesitate to challenge February’s low near 89.68.

DXY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish