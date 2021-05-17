US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears can ignore recent uptick towards 90.50

- DXY picks up bids to refresh intraday high, consolidates Friday’s losses.
- MACD teases bulls but multiple hurdles to the north keep bears hopeful.
US dollar index (DXY) stays firmer around 90.40, up 0.11% intraday, while consolidating Friday’s losses during early Monday.
Although MACD seems to return in favor of the bulls, 100-HMA and previous support line from May 11, respectively around 90.45 and 90.58, tests the short-term corrective pullback of the greenback gauge.
Also, 200-HMA and a two-week-old horizontal area, near 90.70 and 90.90 in that order, add to the upside filters while challenging the buyers.
On the contrary, Friday’s low near 90.30 can serve as a trigger to a fresh downside towards the multi-day low near the 90.00 threshold.
However, any further weakness past-90.00 will not hesitate to challenge February’s low near 89.68.
DXY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|90.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.84
|Daily SMA50
|91.65
|Daily SMA100
|91.06
|Daily SMA200
|91.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.8
|Previous Daily Low
|90.28
|Previous Weekly High
|90.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.98
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around mid-1.2100s amid mildly bid S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s recovery moves above 1.2100. S&P 500 Futures remains bid for the third consecutive day, mixed US data cools down tapering concerns. UN refrains from direct meddling in Gaza, China blames the US. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100
GBP/USD stays inside a choppy range near 1.4100. One-week-old horizontal area, short-term falling trend line guards immediate upside. MACD conditions suggest bulls rolling up the sleeves. Sustained trading above key support lines, 100-SMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around mid-1.2100s amid mildly bid S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s recovery moves above 1.2100. S&P 500 Futures remains bid for the third consecutive day, mixed US data cools down tapering concerns. UN refrains from direct meddling in Gaza, China blames the US. Fedspeak awaited.
Bitcoin price extends sell-off after Elon Musk implies Tesla may have sold BTC holdings
Bitcoin price and altcoins suffered a major crash last week following Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla would halt receiving payments in BTC. The billionaire entrepreneur implied in a recent tweet that the electric car company sold or may sell the rest of its crypto holdings.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.