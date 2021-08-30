US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears brace for 92.50

- DXY seesaws around two-week lows, keeps downside break of short-term rising trend line, 200-SMA.
- Bearish MACD signals favor sellers, bulls need to cross 13-day-old hurdle to retake controls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles for a clear direction, pressured of late, during Monday’s Asian session.
Even so, the bears remain hopeful as Friday’s heavy fall conquered an ascending support line, now resistance, as well as the 200-SMA level. Also favoring the sellers are the MACD signals.
However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 30 to August 20 upside, near 92.52, followed by the August 13 swing low of 92.47, will challenge the bears during the DXY’s further weakness.
Should the quote remains weak past 92.47, July end’s swing high around 92.20, the 92.00 threshold and the last month’s trough near 91.78 will be in focus.
Alternatively, 200-SMA and the previous support line, respectively around 92.72 and 92.90, will restrict the quote’s short-term upside during a corrective pullback.
Even if the quote rises past 92.90, a horizontal area from August 11, near 93.20, will be the key for DXY bull’s entry.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|92.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.82
|Daily SMA50
|92.54
|Daily SMA100
|91.6
|Daily SMA200
|91.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.18
|Previous Daily Low
|92.63
|Previous Weekly High
|93.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
GBP/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.3800 to retake controls
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3760–65 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The cable pair jumped to the mid-month tops the previous day but couldn’t overcome the 100-SMA hurdle. In addition to the failures to cross 100-SMA, steady RSI line and an off in the UK also challenge the pair buyers of late.
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
Ethereum bulls down but not out as $3400 beckons
Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, is feeling the pulling of the gravity once, extending its bearish momentum into the second straight day this Sunday. A rally towards $3400 remains in the offing if $3070 holds.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Make me a rate hawk, but not yet
In his much anticipated speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Powell affirmed what markets have been suspecting for months. The central bank will likely begin to withdraw its monetary policy support for the economy before the end of the year.