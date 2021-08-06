US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY approaches 20-day SMA near 92.50

- DXY edges higher on Friday following the previous session’s consolidative move.
- Multiple support formation near 91.90 provides floor to trade higher.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone.
US Dollar Index gathers momentum in the early European session on Friday. As of writing, DXY is trading at 92.30, up 0.08% for the day.
DXY daily chart
On the daily chart, after consolidating near the 91.80 level for the past four-session, DXY breaks 92.30 on Wednesday following the hawkish Fed official’s comment.
If price moves higher, it could test the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 92.50 as the first upside target.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds in the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD would intensify the buying opportunity toward the high of July 28 at 92.75.
Bulls would further be encouraged to test the 93.00 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, If it reverses the direction, then the first downside target is located at the low of 92.11.
A break of the 92.00 psychological level would mark another round of selling for the index.
Next, the market participant would like to aim for the 0.9175 and the 0.9150 horizontal support levels.
DXY additional levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|92.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.46
|Daily SMA50
|91.74
|Daily SMA100
|91.53
|Daily SMA200
|91.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.35
|Previous Daily Low
|92.11
|Previous Weekly High
|92.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.78
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish impulsive eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1800, renewing weekly bottom ahead of the European open. Firmer Treasury yields back the US dollar amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock. US data keeps tapering tantrums alive amid the pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3920 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3950 in the previous session but failed to holds the gains. US Dollar Index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data. The sterling remains unaffected post- BOE meeting.
EUR/USD: Bearish impulsive eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1800, renewing weekly bottom ahead of the European open. Firmer Treasury yields back the US dollar amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock. US data keeps tapering tantrums alive amid the pre-NFP trading lull.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
US July NFP: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.