US Dollar Index price analysis: DXY, a recovery we can believe in?

  • DXY is boosted by stellar November’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) readings.
  • DXY is set to remain under bearish pressure below the 98.00/98.20 price zone.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a weak uptrend as the market is struggling to hold near the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
The stellar November’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) gave a boost to DXY to the 97.85 level while staying below the main SMAs. DXY bulls don’t seem to be out of trouble just yet as the recovery would gain credibility above the 98.00/98.20 price zone.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The bullish spike is retracing below the downward sloping 200 SMA. If the bears retake the 97.60 support, the index is set to trade down to the 97.20 level. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.67
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 97.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.07
Daily SMA50 98.13
Daily SMA100 98.16
Daily SMA200 97.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.63
Previous Daily Low 97.36
Previous Weekly High 98.54
Previous Weekly Low 98.17
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.83

 

 

